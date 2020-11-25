Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 13.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price rose 13.4% during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magnite traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 6,102,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 2,424,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

