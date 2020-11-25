Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,270% compared to the typical volume of 73 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

