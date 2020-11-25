Moody’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,668 call options on the company. This is an increase of 764% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $271.58 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)