Investors Buy High Volume of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Call Options (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 66,219 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,740% compared to the average daily volume of 3,598 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 118.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.33 million, a PE ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

