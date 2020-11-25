Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,771 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,013% compared to the average daily volume of 116 call options.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?