O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 815 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 919% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 788,293 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 16.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

