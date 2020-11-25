Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.82. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 82,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATY opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com