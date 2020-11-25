Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

