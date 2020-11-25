Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.24. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Tivity Health stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $847.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

