Laredo Petroleum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,350 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical volume of 242 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

NYSE:LPI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $141.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.61. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $7,783,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,020,768 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,134 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

