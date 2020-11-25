Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,707 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,510% compared to the typical volume of 106 put options.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

