SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $133,317.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com