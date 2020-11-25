F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,019 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 371,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

