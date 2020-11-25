Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 1,755 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 796,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,173,766. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

