Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.22). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $513,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,952,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

