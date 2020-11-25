Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the highest is $3.55. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $14.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $696,610 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,933,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 191,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

