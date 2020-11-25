SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) & Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Head to Head Analysis

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 25.26% 13.61% 1.19% Level One Bancorp 16.07% 10.38% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Level One Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 5.31 $1.14 billion $21.73 16.65 Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 1.99 $16.11 million $2.11 10.31

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SVB Financial Group and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 Level One Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $257.73, suggesting a potential downside of 28.77%. Level One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.09%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Level One Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and debt fund investment services. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products, as well as cash and wealth management services. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research and sales, trading, and investment banking services. It operates through 30 offices in the United States; and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operates through 14 Level One Bank offices and 3 Ann Arbor State Bank banking centers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.