Contrasting Unique Fabricating (UFAB) and Its Peers

Unique Fabricating (NYSE: UFAB) is one of 54 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Unique Fabricating to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unique Fabricating and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million -$9.07 million -26.71 Unique Fabricating Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 9.00

Unique Fabricating’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Unique Fabricating Competitors -5.45% -103.48% -0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unique Fabricating’s peers have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Unique Fabricating and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Unique Fabricating Competitors 745 2307 2464 128 2.35

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Unique Fabricating’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unique Fabricating has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unique Fabricating peers beat Unique Fabricating on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.