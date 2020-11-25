Head to Head Survey: Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) versus The Competition

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE: AAIC) is one of 283 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arlington Asset Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -79.92% 7.50% 0.83% Arlington Asset Investment Competitors -1.79% -7.64% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $123.48 million $13.74 million 3.74 Arlington Asset Investment Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 14.00

Arlington Asset Investment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlington Asset Investment’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arlington Asset Investment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment Competitors 4223 13830 12798 421 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arlington Asset Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment competitors beat Arlington Asset Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.