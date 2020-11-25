Contrasting Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 4.08 $225.91 million $5.56 14.12 First Foundation $290.54 million 3.08 $56.24 million $1.25 16.02

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. Bank of Hawaii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 22.62% 12.73% 0.89% First Foundation 25.59% 12.35% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of Hawaii and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 1 2 1 0 2.00 First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.56%. First Foundation has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.34%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First Foundation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 68 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.