Analyzing Paya (PAYA) & Its Competitors

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Paya to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -33.11% -38.75% -6.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paya and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 81 161 137 4 2.17

Paya presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.41%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s peers have a beta of 0.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paya and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 59.78 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 6.10

Paya’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paya beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.