Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $143.64 million during the quarter.

Daktronics stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

