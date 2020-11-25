DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) & Argan (NYSE:AGX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Argan (NYSE:AGX) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argan and DBM Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $239.00 million 3.15 -$42.69 million N/A N/A DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DBM Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argan and DBM Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 0 2 0 3.00 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argan presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.17%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Argan is more favorable than DBM Global.

Dividends

Argan pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DBM Global pays an annual dividend of $8.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Argan has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Argan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Argan has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argan and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan -3.36% -2.72% -1.81% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Argan beats DBM Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 15 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and energy plant construction companies. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial field, and steel pipe and vessel fabrication services for forest products, power, energy, large fertilizer, EPC, mining, and petrochemical companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, and other commercial customers, as well as federal government facilities comprising cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.