National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

NTIOF stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

