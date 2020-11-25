National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (NA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.40 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.60. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01.

NA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.44.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

