Head-To-Head Analysis: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) vs. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% Safety Insurance Group 10.17% 11.49% 4.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.12 Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.27 $99.60 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProSight Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProSight Global and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats ProSight Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.