Investors Buy Large Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,862 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical volume of 771 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after acquiring an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

