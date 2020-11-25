QEP Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 942 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QEP. Zacks Investment Research raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

