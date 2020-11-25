Domtar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,659 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,031 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 726,262 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Domtar by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. UFS raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of UFS opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?