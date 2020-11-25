Outfront Media Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 12,883 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,611% compared to the average volume of 753 call options.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Outfront Media by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 213,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 116.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 654,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds