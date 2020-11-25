TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,903% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $418.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks