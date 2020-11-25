Traders Buy Large Volume of Washington Prime Group Call Options (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,417 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 326 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,897 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 628.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 561,687 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

WPG opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

