SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,749 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?