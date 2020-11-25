Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Logansport Financial has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

