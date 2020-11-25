Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FHLB opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. Friendly Hills Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit.

