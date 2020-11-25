Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

CVX stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

