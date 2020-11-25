Cango (NYSE:CANG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CANG opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.