Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NYSE:C opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

