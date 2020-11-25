Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

