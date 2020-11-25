Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

