BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

NYSE:BJ opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,317,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,098 shares of company stock worth $17,513,630. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 965,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.