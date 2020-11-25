Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,547 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

