Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.51. Bank of China has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.45%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

