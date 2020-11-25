AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of AZZ opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.39.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 41.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

