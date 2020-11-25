Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 363,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 320,784 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

