Acies Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 2nd

Acies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Acies Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACACU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Acies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.05.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

