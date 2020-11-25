ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 2nd

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:ARYBU opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYBU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II by 66.3% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

