Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 2nd (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:CALT) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had issued 4,153,385 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,991,008 based on an initial share price of $19.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CALT opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $774.20 million and a PE ratio of -23.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

