Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 2nd

Applied Molecular Transport’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Applied Molecular Transport had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $154,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

AMTI opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

