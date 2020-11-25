Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 2nd (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments’ (OTCMKTS:FOUR) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shift4 Payments had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $345,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOUR opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.26. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $366,735,491.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $387,000.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

